'Lost' mouse deer seen after 30 years

A distinctly two-tone mouse deer, also known as the silver-backed chevrotain, has been captured on film foraging for food by camera traps set up in a Vietnamese forest.

The pictures of the rabbit-sized animal are the first to be taken in the wild and come nearly 30 years after the last confirmed sighting of the creature.

Because chevrotains lack horns or antlers, and the fangs are especially long in males, scientists think the males use them to compete for territory and mates, according to National Geographic.

The researchers behind the discovery say they hope it will lead to better protection for the species, which is primarily threatened by the use of wire snares. The method the researchers used to find the creature could also help find other "lost" species, they say.