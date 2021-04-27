Lost in sands of time

The village of Al Madam in the United Arab Emirates is being gradually reclaimed by the desert.

Outlines of former homes are still visible, but sand has rolled into their interiors, pouring through the windows, filling the courtyards and sweeping away furniture.

Less than an hour's drive from the city of Dubai, this neatly planned outpost has been left to its fate.

There are indications that inhabitants may have departed in a hurry: Doors wide open and personal effects left in a jumble. These haunting remnants of the past have fuelled stories that Al Madam is a "ghost village" from which residents had fled out of fear of supernatural forces, CNN reported.

Not a soul remains to tell its story. But Al Madam has become an increasingly attractive destination for thrill-seekers.