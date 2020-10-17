Lost in forest of interactive lights

The Forest Of Resonating Lamps is an interactive installation at the Mori Building Digital Art Museum in Tokyo.

Part of the TeamLab Borderless exhibition, it features hanging lamps that shine brightly when a person approaches them.

Once a lamp is activated, its light travels to the two nearest lamps and activates them too.

This process continues as the light travels around the room.

While the lamps may seem to be scattered randomly, the arrangement has been mathematically determined.

This gives the light from each lamp a clear pathway to nearby lamps to create a dynamic and natural feel to the installation.