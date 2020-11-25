Lost amid Hypnotic Labyrinth

An untitled artwork by Austrian artist Peter Kogler seen last Thursday at the group art exhibition Immaterial/Re-material: A Brief History Of Computing Art at UCCA Centre for Contemporary Art in Beijing.

The exhibition traces the history, present and future of computing art through more than 70 artworks by more than 30 artists from around the world, ranging from the pioneers of the 1960s to today's emerging voices.

Kogler, considered a pioneer in the field of computer-generated art, creates maze-like installations that explore concepts such as modularity and repetition, altering the visitor's perspective of architecture.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us? The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC, followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.