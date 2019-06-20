Looking good for take-off

Singapore's Changi Airport might soon have another competitor vying for its position as the world's best airport.

The Beijing Daxing International Airport not only boasts eye-catching architecture, but it also uses high-tech solutions to make travelling a breeze.

Multiple new technologies will power the airport, making it smarter and more efficient, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

The new airport, which is expected to be completed this month and will start operations in September, will use smart technologies such as self check-in, self baggage check-in and facial recognition in security checks.

The airport will also use radio frequency identification devices to track baggage.

It will be Beijing's second major civil airport and it aims to take the pressure off the overcrowded Beijing Capital International Airport.