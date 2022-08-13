Look once, look twice

A man crossing a street in front of a building known as the Flat House in Moscow on Wednesday.

When viewed from certain angles, this wedge-shaped residential building, believed to be have been built in the early 1900s, looks as if it were nothing more than a two-dimensional facade.

This optical illusion is caused by the strangely shaped plot of land on which the building sits, which prompted its architect to design its walls at a very sharp angle.

Moscow has plenty of eclectic architecture. Other unusual constructions in the Russian capital include The Ship House and Egg House.

The Ship House is one of a few buildings in the city that can withstand a nuclear explosion.

To prevent the building from ''folding up'' in the event of an explosion, there are no 90-degree angles.

It is called The Ship because its encircling balconies resemble ship decks.

The Egg House resembles a giant Faberge egg and is believed to be the only such house in the world.

