Lonely flower girl

A solitary android resembling a little girl gazing out from inside a glass display in the centre of a gallery in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday.

Its creator Flower Robotics was reportedly inspired by flower girls at weddings when creating the robot, which is named Posy.

Posy has appeared in the movie Lost In Translation (2003) and at other events, and is capable only of walking and handing over a bouquet.

It is on display as part of the You And Robots? What Is It To Be Human? exhibition at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Tokyo, also known as Miraikan.

The exhibition - said to be the country's largest showcase of robots to date - focuses on the history of robots and their changing relationship with humans over the years, and invites visitors to reflect on what it means to be human.

Some 130 robots will be on display until Aug 31. Coming from more than 50 institutions and universities across Japan, the exhibits range from rehabilitative devices to Sony's entertainment robot dog, Aibo. Visitors can touch and talk to about a third of the robots on show.

Japan manufactures 45 per cent of the world's industrial robots, according to a report published this month by the International Federation of Robotics.

