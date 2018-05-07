London's Spider spins its magic

A giant flame-shooting metal spider took over East London on Saturday.

Over the weekend, Arcadia - a performance art collective that combines elements of sculpture, architecture, recycling, pyrotechnics, lighting, circus and music into large-scale performance and dance spaces - performed its award-winning Metamorphosis on top of the 30m-high structure Spider at the Olympic Park in Stratford.

The Spider is Arcadia's largest and most radical structure and can host up to 50,000 people within its arena. The structure, which has a DJ set up inside its head, is powered by biofuel and constructed from recycled former military and industrial parts, and has built-in flame cannon allowing it to shoot jets of fire 15m into the air.

Arcadia was founded in Bristol by Mr Pip Rush, 34, and Mr Bert Cole, 38, in 2008 to bring together the worlds of recycling, art and dance music.