Logging into a looming crisis

These logs floating on the Manacapuru River in Brazil's Amazonas state may present a tranquil picture, but they also point to an ugly truth. The Amazon Military Police on Thursday seized about 900 logs of wood cut from the Amazon rainforest by illegal loggers.

Deforestation has been ongoing in the Amazon basin, with about 20 per cent of the forest wiped out since 1970, mostly for the production of lumber, soya, palm oil, biofuels and feed for cattle.

Earlier this year, scientists said the Amazon rainforest is nearing a threshold which, once crossed, would see one of the world's largest and richest ecosystems morph into arid savannah within half a century.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday banned setting agricultural and forest fires for 120 days as the country enters the dry season, the Associated Press reported.

Lately, his government has sought to demonstrate its commitment to the environment, following international criticism last year, when deforestation reached its worst level in 11 years.