Living the high life

French balloonist Remi Ouvrard takes a selfie during his attempt to set a world record by standing on the top of a hot-air balloon at an altitude of more than 3,600m.

He was flying over Chatellerault in western France on Wednesday.

The daredevil's stunt was part of the annual Telethon campaign in western France, which raises money for research and advocacy for rare neuromuscular diseases.

The 28-year-old stood on top of the hot-air balloon for 1½ hours at a temperature of minus 8 deg C while his father Jean-Daniel Ouvrard, a seasoned pilot, steered the balloon to an altitude of over 3,637m to match the 36-37 Telethon phone digits.

Of his experience atop the balloon, Mr Remi Ouvrard said he experienced "a feeling of ‘zenitude' mixed with the excitement of the performance".

"When we passed 3,500m, I knew that we could get to 4,000. We had to hit the iron when it was still hot," he said.

The balloon hit a peak altitude of 4,016m.

He was all smiles after the stunt and said he was very happy to have succeeded in this challenge.

"Full satisfaction. The weather conditions were perfect," he said.

He added that he is already preparing for next year's campaign and has an idea of what he wants to do.

In February last year, he balanced on top of a hot-air balloon at 1,217m, which also broke a record.

