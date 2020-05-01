Lighting up lives of essential workers

The Shangri-La Hotel in Orange Grove Road has been doing a special light-up to show support for Singapore's essential workers.

The light-up started on Tuesday and will end tonight.

To create the display, 121 rooms at the hotel are lit up for 3½ hours on the four nights.

The hotel said in a Facebook post: "To all our essential workers with their never-ending efforts to keep Singapore safe, sending love from us at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore."

The post also included a quote from Dick Lee's National Day song Home.

Last month, Marina Bay Sands, which has been closed since April 7, also did a similar light-up in support of the SG United movement.