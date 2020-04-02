Lighting up in a show of unity

The Azadi Tower, a landmark monument in the Iranian capital of Teheran, was lit up on Tuesday night as part of a ceremony to show solidarity with the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The occasion for this 3D videomapping performance was the 41st anniversary of the establishment of the Islamic Republic, which is held every year on March 31 with nationwide celebrations.

In this 3D projection (left), flags of various countries affected by the coronavirus are displayed on the tower. Other projections displayed include messages of solidarity with the world and how all countries need to unite to combat the virus.

The coronavirus death toll in Iran stood at 3,036 yesterday following 138 new fatalities over a 24-hour period. A total of 2,988 new cases have been confirmed, taking the number of infections in the country to 47,593.

Iran President Hassan Rouhani yesterday accused the United States of missing a "historic opportunity" to lift sanctions on Iran amid the coronavirus crisis.