Seated in neat rows, Bangladeshi Hindu devotees at a temple in Dhaka observed the third day of Rakher Upobash last Saturday.

During this religious festival, which is also known as Kartik Brati, Hindus fast and offer prayers by lighting oil lamps or candles.

Throughout the country, thousands of devotees also visit temples to pray for good health.

Hindus make up about 8 per cent of Bangladesh's predominantly Muslim population.