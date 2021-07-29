Light up for National Day

Pang Sua Pond in Bukit Panjang is all set for the upcoming National Day, with lights setting its boardwalk aglow at night and creating a celebratory vibe.

The 480m-long timber boardwalk, suspended 7m over the pond, is one of the features of the revitalised wetland attraction, which had a 30-month makeover by national water agency PUB as part of the Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters scheme.

Residents can now get up close to the water, jogging or walking on the boardwalk.

Those looking for panoramic sights can check out the viewing decks.

There is also a stage for performances and community events when Covid-19 restrictions are eventually relaxed.

The green space is a 10-minute walk from Senja LRT station and doubles as an outdoor classroom for students from the nearby primary and secondary schools.

