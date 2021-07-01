Light the way

Bright days might be ahead for the performing arts scene in Buenos Aires in Argentina.

At Colon Theatre on Tuesday, days before its reopening tomorrow with capacity restrictions, workers check and spruce up fittings such as this chandelier in the opera house.

The venue with a storied and prestigious history has hosted famed artistes such as singers Luciano Pavarotti and Placido Domingo, dancers Margot Fonteyn and Rudolf Nureyev as well as conductors such as Herbert von Karajan and Arturo Toscanini.

After running for about 30 years until 1888, the theatre saw revamp plans kick off and culminate in a new house which opened on May 25, 1908, with a performance of Aida. Through the years, it started its own orchestra, ballet and choir.

The venue's eye-catching features include the stunning chandelier, which is said to weigh more than 1,000kg and include more than 730 lights, while its well-known exceptional acoustics have been attributed partly to the horseshoe-shaped design.

Argentina is going through a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and has recorded 4.4 million cases, with more than 92,000 deaths. But the number of new cases has started to decline and pandemic restrictions are being gradually lifted.

