Light of unity in crisis

Healthcare workers at a hospital in Kolkata, India, carrying candles and oil lamps on Sunday in a gesture of solidarity with all those affected by the coronavirus, and front-line workers across the world.

Millions of Indians turned off their lights and lit up balconies and doorsteps with lamps, candles and flashlights on Sunday, in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to "challenge the darkness" spread by the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Modi, who imposed a three-week-long nationwide lockdown on March 25, asked all citizens to turn off their lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday, and display lamps and candles in a show of solidarity.

His call received a huge response - grid data showed India's national power consumption plunging more than a quarter in a matter of minutes - in a heartening show of unity amid grim circumstances.