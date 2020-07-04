Light of hope and honour

Light projections on the main facade of Yishun Community Hospital yesterday as part of a #LightforSg initiative, which aims "to light up Singapore and give light in this time of uncertainty", as well as honour front-line workers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The display can be viewed daily between 8pm and 9.30pm until next Wednesday.

The light projections by event planner MJD Pro were previously on the west side of the country in its first collaboration with National University Hospital last month.

Although Singapore has, since June 18, seen more activities resume under phase two of its reopening, large-scale events are not yet allowed to take place, and venues such as bars and pubs have to remain closed as the Republic continues its battle against the coronavirus.