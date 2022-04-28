Light and life

The Jama Masjid, or main mosque, glowing green on Tuesday to mark the ongoing holy fasting month of Ramadan in bustling Allahabad, a metropolis in the south of Uttar Pradesh, India.

The colour green is significant in Islam and has several associations with paradise in the Quran.

However, this year's Ramadan has not been peaceful for all in India.

In recent weeks, violent clashes between the Hindu and Muslim communities have left the population on edge.

Muslims are said to make up approximately 14 per cent of India's 1.4 billion population. The Hindu majority accounts for 80 per cent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party has emboldened hardline religious groups to take up causes which they claim defend the Hindu faith, although the party has denied any rise in communal tensions.

The month of Ramadan is followed by Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which falls on Tuesday and is also known as Eid al-Fitr or the festival of breaking the fast.