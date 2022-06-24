Lifeline for endangered birds

Oriental white storks in a bird’s nest on a power-transmission tower in Ang’angxi District, Qiqihar City, in China’s Heilongjiang province, on June 15.

About 100 nests have been made by this endangered species of birds on such towers in Qiqihar. The Oriental white stork is a large, white bird with black wing feathers.

To protect these creatures and the power-transmission lines, staff of the local electric company took various measures such as placing protection boards, building artificial nests and conducting special patrols.

