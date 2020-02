"Camouflaged" in black and white stripes, this art installation takes an avant-garde approach to interior design.

The installation was created by Japanese artist Shigeki Matsuyama, whose works often feature complex black-and-white patterns.

Called Seen Behind Watching, it is part of the Rooms trade exhibition running this week in Tokyo.

The three-day event, which started yesterday, features over 500 fashion, design and art brands.