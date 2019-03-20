Lending support from the stands

Holding a player's crutches, this man watched from the stands during a regional wheelchair basketball match on Monday in Vladivostok, Russia.

Wheelchair basketball goes back to the 1940s, when World War II veterans developed it as part of their rehabilitation.

The sport was introduced in the Paralympic Games in Rome in 1960.

Players use special lightweight wheelchairs with a lower centre of gravity to prevent them from tipping over.

Last year, the Russian men's team took home the gold medal at the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation European Championships B Division in Belgium.