Left high and dry in flooded Venice

Visitors to St Mark's Square in the Italian city of Venice walked along a prepared wooden footbridge to stay dry during an acqua alta, or high water, alert on Monday.

The local authorities said the water level in the city peaked at 156cm by early afternoon, exceeding even the elevated wooden platforms usually placed on main passageways in the Renaissance city during a flood. Venice is no stranger to flooding, but the waters have topped 150cm only five times before in recorded history.

Monday's flooding, caused by a convergence of high tides and a strong sirocco wind, caused up to 75 per cent of Venice to be under water, according to city officials.

Much of Italy was battered by fierce storms, with winds in some areas reaching up to 180kmh, toppling trees which killed passers-by. The civil protection authorities said yesterday that at least nine people have died in Italy as a result of the bad weather.