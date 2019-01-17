Leaving his rival bikers in the dust

Chilean biker Jose Ignacio Florimo Cornejo defied gravity as he sped up a sand dune during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally on Tuesday.

The segment in the 10-stage event took place between San Juan de Marcona and Pisco, Peru.

The Dakar Rally, considered one of the world's toughest motor sport events, sees contestants in various vehicle categories - from motorcycles to trucks - go through an endurance race across tough terrain and extreme weather. Racers also face a unique challenge: They must be careful not to damage their vehicle as technical crews are not allowed on the race.

This year's rally, which kicked off last Monday in Lima, ends today in the Peruvian capital.