Leaps of faith

Their faith knew no bounds - devotees rode in and on top of trains heading for Tongi, in Bangladesh, to attend the final prayer of Biswa Ijtema on Sunday.

The Biswa Ijtema, or World Congregation of Muslims, is one of the largest gatherings of Muslim devotees. It was held on the banks of the River Turag in Tongi, a town just north of Dhaka.

It was a three-day prayer meeting where devotees performed daily prayers while listening to scholars reciting and explaining verses from the Quran. The meeting culminated in the Akheri Munajat, or final prayer, where devotees raised their hands and prayed for world peace.

Considered the world's second-largest Muslim gathering after the haj, the congregation drew hundreds of thousands of people from Bangladesh and abroad.