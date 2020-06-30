Leaping at the chance to train

As sports returned to Britain earlier this month, former rhythmic gymnastics star Hannah Martin got back to training in her native Sussex.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, she trained outdoors near the Ouse Valley Viaduct yesterday.

Martin, 18, was the youngest qualifying member of the England team at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

She told The Telegraph late last year that she has quit her Olympics dream because of the financial pressures of trying to reach the Games.

But the former athlete has since become a dancer, and she made a splash on TV earlier this year.

She reached the final 12 of the BBC dance competition The Greatest Dancer before being eliminated during the semi-final in February.