Leaping ahead of the competition

As hundreds of spectators gawked from below, American Andy Jones soared into the air from a 27m-high platform overlooking Switzerland's Lake Lucerne.

The former Cirque du Soleil performer was among the world-class cliff divers who took part in the finals of the annual Red Bull Cliff Diving series yesterday in the town of Sisikon. The series, which started on June 2 and ends on Sept 23, travels around the globe, with stops in Copenhagen and Texas.

With leaps from such dizzying heights, injuries are common, even during the fringe events. A week before yesterday's finals, a cliff diver injured himself as he paraglided onto Lake Lucerne as part of a stunt to promote the competition.