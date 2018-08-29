Leap of fantasy for Mid-Autumn Fest

From dazzling mythical creatures like the dragon and phoenix, to large-scale flora and fauna - this year's Mid-Autumn Festival at Gardens by the Bay, which runs from Sept 6 to 24, promises all that and more with fantasy lantern sets.

On Monday, several craftsmen were working on the floating lantern set, Leaping Over The Dragon's Gate (above), which depicts the legend of the carp swimming upstream hoping to turn into a dragon.

The widest lantern set spanning 70m, it will float above the Dragonfly Lake.

Other spectacular sets include The Phoenix And The Peony, which will take centre stage at the Supertree Grove, and Wonders Of The Underwater World, depicting a surreal undersea kingdom with 126 lanterns shaped like sea creatures.

One thousand hand-painted lanterns will also be on display at the Colonnade of Lights.