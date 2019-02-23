Laying the bricks for a masterpiece

Renowned contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya proves that toying around with Lego bricks is no child's play.

His iconic sculpture Yellow - a life-size creation of a man ripping his chest open, with thousands of yellow Lego bricks cascading from the cavity - has gained pop-culture fame and is a highlight of The Art Of The Brick exhibition.

The travelling exhibition created by Sawaya focuses exclusively on the use of Lego bricks as an art medium and features original pieces as well as re-imagined versions of some of the world's most famous art masterpieces like Van Gogh's Starry Night and Michelangelo's Statue Of David.

The exhibition makes its debut at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Texas, in the United States.

In a press statement, the museum said: "The exhibition elevates a classic toy into the interesting realm of art and science resulting in something meaningful, educational and awe-inspiring."

The Art of The Brick runs at Perot Museum from today until Aug 18.