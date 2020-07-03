Lavender fields forever

The dusky purple shades and fragrances that adorn the fields of Provence every summer from mid-June to mid-July are now so emblematic of the region, and even of France itself, that the lavender fields, like the one above in the region's Puimoisson commune (pictured on Wednesday), have become a tourist attraction.

Lavender is not unique to Provence or even to France - there are lavender farms to be found as far afield as Western Australia, Tuscany, Italy, and even in some southerly regions of Britain, though many believe none of these places can compete with Provence in terms of tradition and of sheer scale.

But these picture-perfect fields are not the region's only draw. Mediaeval villages, clear skies and mini festivals are also part of Provence's charm during this season.