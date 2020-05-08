Last supermoon of the year

Last night's Flower Moon was the last supermoon of this year.

It capped a string of supermoons over the early part of this year, in February, March and last month.

If the Moon is within 10 per cent of its closest distance to the Earth at the moment of the full moon, it is considered a supermoon, according to the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, England.

This latest supermoon is nicknamed the Flower Moon because it comes during spring time, when flowers are in full bloom. It is also known as Corn Planting Moon.

This Flower Moon was captured last night rising above Marina Bay Sands and the city skyline from the Skyville @ Dawson housing estate near Queenstown.