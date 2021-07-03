'Last ice area' melting away

Strong wind and warming led to record low ice cover in the Arctic's "last ice area", according to research published on Thursday, which suggests that the frozen refuge is more vulnerable to climate change than thought.

The region, where thick, old sea ice is expected to endure for longer than elsewhere, is considered a sanctuary for Arctic wildlife dependent on sea ice, including polar bears, ringed seals and bearded seals, and walruses.

A lone polar bear was seen atop a snow-covered iceberg in the Wandel Sea, just north of Greenland, on Thursday.

