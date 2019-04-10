Larger than life exhibit

Visitors are flocking to Italy for Fuorisalone, an annual set of events in different areas of Milan.

Every April, Fuorisalone takes place concurrently with the Salone del Mobile.Milano, internationally known as the Milan Furniture Fair.

Now in its 58th edition, the fair is a reference point for professionals in the design and furniture industry with the aim of showcasing top-quality products.

Together, the events define the Milan Design Week, which runs from April 8 to 14 this year, and presents the latest trends and designs on furniture, lighting and home accessories.

According to its website, the Fuorisalone started spontaneously early in the 1980s, thanks to companies in the furnishing and industrial design sectors, and was made official in 1991.

On Monday, visitors were treated to the Human Proportions installation, a trapezoidal pavilion by Massimo Iosa Ghini, an Italian architect and designer.

Exhibited at the University of Milan, the installation was designed to create a deceptive experience of perspective.