Lapping up sunshine as lockdown eases

Crowds flocked to beaches in England as Britain enjoyed an extended spell of sunny weather, even though the public has been told to avoid crowds and keep at least 2m away from others when they are outside, to avoid the spread of Covid-19, The Independent reported online.

Sunbathers flocked to the seaside in Bournemouth on Tuesday (photo), as travel to outdoor spaces in England is now allowed after the government eased some lockdown measures.

Last weekend, a surge in passengers led to chaos on rail services to Bournemouth on Saturday, the rail, maritime and transport union told The Independent. Local councils have warned that crowds could lead to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

England relaxed more lockdown measures on Monday, including letting people gather outside in small groups and getting more children back to school.

As of yesterday, more than 277,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the United Kingdom.