Kids make a splash

Jewish youth and children - many unmasked - cooled off in a water fountain in Jerusalem on Wednesday, celebrating their summer holiday in a brief reprieve from both school and pandemic restrictions.

Israel's health ministry is now allowing children aged from five to 11 with existing medical conditions to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations for Covid-19.

Authorisations for individual children must be granted by a healthcare provider and then validated by the ministry.

Israel is already vaccinating those aged 12 to 15, as cases of the virus' highly contagious Delta variant are on the rise.

Its initial vaccination roll-out was among the world's fastest and many restrictions were eased last month.

However, dozens of new cases emerged in schools not long afterwards, leading to hundreds of people being quarantined.