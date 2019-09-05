Kicking off with adaptive surfing

Australian Jade Wheatley was one of several surfers with disabilities who took part in a special surfing competition earlier this week in Indonesia.

Called Bali Adaptive Pro, the event ran from Sunday to Tuesday at Bali's Canggu Beach with the aim of advancing and promoting adaptive surfing.

Surfers usually stand up on the surfboard to ride the waves.

In adaptive surfing, however, participants can also surf in the kneeling, seated or prone positions.

This allows those with disabilities to pick up the sport and even compete at surf events.

Bali Adaptive Pro also hopes to create a professional platform for the sport and inspire future athletes.