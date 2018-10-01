Born in 1982, Kevin Lim grew up wanting to be a fire-fighter and then a zoo-keeper.

Things took a turn academically and he graduated as a journalism major from Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information in Nanyang Technologically University. During his course of study, Kevin belatedly picked up the DSLR and developed an interest in news photography.

He seeks inspiration from the works of Marcus Bleasdale, Alex Webb and Chien-Chi Chang. Kevin Lim joined The Straits Times as a photojournalist in 2009. On top of shooting general news and sports for the newspaper, he has also covered the Malaysian Elections and Typhoon Haiyan's aftermath in Tacloban in 2013, Indonesia's legislative elections in 2014, and the AirAsia QZ8501 disaster in 2015. In the same year, he received the 36th Society for News Design Award of Excellence for Photography/Single Photo Portrait and Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media (EMTM) Feature Picture of the Year.

One highlight of Kevin’s career is the coverage of the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil. There, he captured Usain Bolt’s golden swan song, a Neymar-led Brazil’s charge to their first football gold medal and Joseph Schooling’s triumph in the pool to win Singapore’s first ever Olympic gold medal.

A versatile shooter who enjoys his news and sports coverage, Kevin also dabbles in the use of multimedia in his story-telling which takes the form of photo essays published both in print and online.

Even in a changing media landscape, Kevin retains the belief that photojournalism can educate and provide a voice in society.

He will give a talk on Oct 13, 10.30am. To register your attendance, click here.