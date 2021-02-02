Keeping their safe distance

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Singaporeans have become very familiar with social distancing measures, but are local birds following similar rules too?

Straits Times reader A. Kannan spotted these three birds practising "social distancing" on the roof of a shelter near his flat in Woodlands Drive last Friday.

Pointing to the space between the birds, he joked that they too seemed be following social distancing rules and wondered what made them do that.

He said the birds, which he identified as Javan mynahs, stayed in the same position for about 15 minutes, allowing him to take several photographs.

