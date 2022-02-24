Keeping studies on track

Student volunteers riding on a makeshift trolley which serves as a mobile library for children, in Tagkawayan, Quezon Province, the Philippines, last Tuesday.
Tagkawayan has a population of about 54,000 people and is located about 175km south-east of the capital Manila.
As the Covid-19 pandemic keeps schools shut in much of the South-east Asian archipelago, the mobile school, which includes a whiteboard, colourful charts and a stack of books, travels from village to village thrice weekly in the hope of educating impoverished children.
Do you have a Big Picture to share with us? The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.