Keeping studies on track

Student volunteers riding on a makeshift trolley which serves as a mobile library for children, in Tagkawayan, Quezon Province, the Philippines, last Tuesday.

Tagkawayan has a population of about 54,000 people and is located about 175km south-east of the capital Manila.

As the Covid-19 pandemic keeps schools shut in much of the South-east Asian archipelago, the mobile school, which includes a whiteboard, colourful charts and a stack of books, travels from village to village thrice weekly in the hope of educating impoverished children.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us? The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.