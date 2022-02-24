Keeping studies on track

Student volunteers riding on a makeshift trolley which serves as a mobile library for children, in Tagkawayan, Quezon Province, the Philippines, last Tuesday.

Tagkawayan has a population of about 54,000 people and is located about 175km south-east of the capital Manila.

As the Covid-19 pandemic keeps schools shut in much of the South-east Asian archipelago, the mobile school, which includes a whiteboard, colourful charts and a stack of books, travels from village to village thrice weekly in the hope of educating impoverished children.

Keeping studies on track

