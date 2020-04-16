Keeping spirits high

Members of the artistic group Cirk La Putyka entertaining residents in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, on Tuesday amid a lockdown in the country to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The audience admired the juggling act accompanied by accordion music from their windowsills, with some recording it on their cell phones.

The Czech government announced on Tuesday that it will allow stores and restaurants to reopen gradually over the next two months to restart its economy.

The authorities said they would start by letting craft shops reopen next Monday, larger stores on May 11, and restaurants and shopping malls on June 8.

The lockdown has pummelled the Czech economy and cost the service sector an estimated 50 billion koruna (S$2.9 billion) in losses through the end of April due to a lack of foreign tourists to Prague and other cities.