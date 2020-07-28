Keeping musical troupe afloat

As France continues its fight against the coronavirus, this quirky music troupe is buoyed by the resumption of its summer tour.

The Piano du Lac troupe comprises pianist Cecile Wouters and singer Evelyne Zou.

They play classics by Chopin, Maurice Ravel and Claude Debussy on the floating piano.

Last Friday, they were rehearsing in a lake in northern France ahead of their show at a castle.

Having already cancelled two tours amid the pandemic, the two musicians had feared that they may not be able to play again this year.

But the troupe started touring again earlier this month, playing to a masked and socially distanced audience.