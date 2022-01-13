Keeping it light and bright

A shopkeeper posing in front of lanterns and other decorations in the Old Quarter of Hanoi on Tuesday ahead of the Lunar New Year or Tet holiday, which falls on Feb 1 this year.

In the weeks leading up to Tet, lanterns are a bestselling item as they are a must-have decoration for families during important holidays.

Vietnam has approved a nine-day break from Jan 29 to Feb 6 - with five weekdays and four weekend days - to mark the Year of the Tiger. However, no activities with large gatherings will be allowed due to Covid-19 concerns.

As with last year, Thong Nhat Park will be the sole location in Hanoi for viewing fireworks on the first day of Tet. Previously, the capital would be inundated with firework displays to usher in the new year.

