Keeping in safe circles

Park-goers in San Francisco were greeted by white chalk circles painted across Dolores Park on Wednesday.

The social-distance guidance circles, around 1.8m in diameter, are designed to help people know when they are getting too close, amid the coronavirus pandemic, online news site SFGate reported.

Dolores Park is one of the city's most popular gathering places for families, picnickers and sunbathers.

The idea to help people maintain a safe distance from those not in their household was also implemented in Brooklyn's Domino Park last weekend, as New Yorkers have been itching to get outside and Governor Andrew Cuomo begins to ease shutdown restrictions.