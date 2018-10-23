Keeping an eye on rhino safety

Blindfolded and partially drugged, a young white rhinoceros waits in an enclosure after a long journey from South Africa before being released into the wild in Botswana.

Botswana has been saving rhinos from poaching hot spots in South Africa. It aims to rebuild its own rhino population, which has been lost since 1992.

In the past 10 years, poachers have been killing an average of three rhinos every day in South Africa alone.

This photograph was taken with a Canon EOS 5D Mark II, at ISO 500 with an aperture of f8 and a shutter speed of 1/100 sec.

It is on display at the World Press Photo Exhibition 2018 at the National Museum of Singapore, which is on until Sunday. The photograph is among 161 prize-winning photographs in the World Press Photo's 2017 contest.