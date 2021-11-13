Kaws a splash

Something new has sprung up in Marina Bay - a massive inflatable artwork by popular American artist Kaws.

The 42m-long work resting on The Float @ Marina Bay is his signature Companion character - a Mickey Mouse-like figure with crosses for eyes and crossbones sticking out of its head, this time lying on its back and hugging a miniature version of itself.

Singapore is the seventh stop on the Kaws:Holiday tour, which since 2018 has gone to Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong, Japan, Britain and even outer space, where the Companion was sent out on a sounding balloon before returning to earth.

The showcase, open to the public for a week from tomorrow to Nov 21, is organised by the artist's long-time collaborator, Hong Kong-based creative studio AllRightsReserved, and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board.

Kaws, 47, whose real name is Brian Donnelly, is known for his toys, sculptures and paintings.

He has collaborated with brands like Uniqlo; done album cover art for rapper Ye, previously known as Kanye West; and redesigned the Moonman trophy for the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.

Toh Wen Li