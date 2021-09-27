Kampong Bahru's church on a hill reopens

The church bathed in evening light. Singapore’s maritime roots meant that many seafarers would pass through its waters, and in 1958, the Apostleship of the Sea, a Catholic organisation that looks after the pastoral needs of seafarers, set up its chapter in Singapore. The Church of St Teresa’s proximity to the port made it an ideal place to base a seafarers’ mission, and the current port chaplain, Father Romeo Yu-Chang, has been serving in this ministry at the church since 2001.ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
A view of the nave of the church from the choir loft, with a new red carpet lining its central aisle. The baldachin, or canopy, that towers over the high altar was designed by one of Singapore’s oldest architectural firms, Swan & Maclaren, and is the only one in a Roman Catholic church here.ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Workers putting the final touches to the white-painted facade of the church last week, days before its official reopening on Oct 2, 2021.ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Workers putting the final touches to the white-painted facade of the church last week, days before its official reopening on Oct 2, 2021.ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
The baldachin, which was discovered to be made of “Shanghai plaster”, was stripped of paint to show its original finish. Also known as a ciborium, the structure completely covers the high altar, visually emphasising its importance by dominating the view of worshippers throughout the building.ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Painted signs that read “For the Poor” were discovered by restorers working on opposite sides of a wall near the entrance to the church, suggesting that a donation box might have once been concealed in the wall.ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
This marble statue of St Teresa was ordered from a renowned sculptor in Florence, Italy, and arrived at the church on Sept 30, 1930. It was installed on the high altar the next day and remained there until 1983, when it was moved to the centre of the driveway, where it still stands.ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
A close-up of the new carpet lining the centre of the nave.ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
A carved detail on a wooden pew that was placed in the church in the 1920s and remains in place.ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
In November 1927, prominent Teochew Catholic businessman and philanthropist Joseph Chan Teck Hee donated five bronze bells cast by the Cornille-Havard bell foundry in France. Each bell was named for and presented to the church by one of his five children. This bell, Francisca, weighs 268kg and rings in the pitch of B flat. The other bells are Teresa, Joanna, Catharina and Rosalia.ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
The window arches were found during the restoration process to have details made of “Shanghai plaster”, a finely ground aggregate bound with concrete. All parts of the building that were made using this material have been left bare of paint in this restoration to show the material’s unique texture.ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
The intricately carved colonnades of the high altar, which was used to celebrate mass up till the late 1960s.ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
The three tall windows of stained glass made up by 18 individual panels highlight milestones in the life of the church’s patron, St Therese of the Child Jesus and the Holy Face. These panels were crafted in France and installed in the church on March 7, 1931, and were contributed by Father Jean M. Ouillon, procurator of the Paris Foreign Missions Society in Singapore; the retired procurator, Father Nicolas J. Couvreur; and prominent Chinese businessman Wee Cheng Soon.ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
The building's Romano-Byzantine design, sketched by Father J M Ouillon, the Procurator of the Missions Entrangeres in Singapore, was inspired by the famous Basilica of the Sacred Heart which sits atop a hill in Montmartre, Paris, France.ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Dedicated on April 7, 1929, by Bishop Pierre Louis Perrichon, Coadjutor Bishop of Malacca, the Roman Catholic church was built by the Paris Foreign Missions Society to cater to the growing Hokkien-speaking Chinese Catholic community here.ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
On Saturday, the Church of St Teresa will reopen to the public after a two-year restoration.

Dedicated on April 7, 1929, by Bishop Pierre Louis Perrichon, Coadjutor Bishop of Malacca, the Roman Catholic church was built by the Paris Foreign Missions Society to cater to the growing Hokkien-speaking Chinese Catholic community here.

Costing over a quarter of a million dollars then, it was inspired by the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Paris in Montmartre, France, and like the basilica, sits atop a hill.

It sheltered those left homeless by the 1961 Bukit Ho Swee fire, and over the years, offered educational and social services. In 2009, it was gazetted as a national monument.

The Straits Times brings you images of the restored architectural features of Singapore's only Roman Catholic building in the Romano-Byzantine style, with its spires, arches and domes.

