Kaleidoscope of human towers

This contest in Tarragona in north-eastern Spain yesterday was a spectacular show of skill, strength and balance as competitors raced to form human towers.

Competitors usually wear a black sash and a shirt that depicts the team's colour - in this picture, the grey shirts represent the members of Castellers de Sants.

The human towers, called castell (Catalan for castle), are a tradition at festivals in Catalonia.

Teams score points based on the difficulty or complexity of the tower built.

The base comprises the strongest members. Then the lightest members - sometimes children - clamber to the top of the tower, moving as quickly as they can so as to ease the strain on those at the base.