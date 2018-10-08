Kaleidoscope of human towers
This contest in Tarragona in north-eastern Spain yesterday was a spectacular show of skill, strength and balance as competitors raced to form human towers.
Competitors usually wear a black sash and a shirt that depicts the team's colour - in this picture, the grey shirts represent the members of Castellers de Sants.
The human towers, called castell (Catalan for castle), are a tradition at festivals in Catalonia.
Teams score points based on the difficulty or complexity of the tower built.
The base comprises the strongest members. Then the lightest members - sometimes children - clamber to the top of the tower, moving as quickly as they can so as to ease the strain on those at the base.