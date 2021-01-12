Kaleidoscope of colours in the heartland

MacPherson is one of Singapore's oldest Housing Board estates, but it has kept up with the times with a chic new paint scheme.

Block 53 Pipit Road (above), which was built in 1985, has an unusual design. Though it looks like two blocks facing each other, it is actually one U-shaped block with a shorter connecting section.

