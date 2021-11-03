Dozens of world-class skydivers are participating in the fourth edition of the annual Jump Like A Pharaoh skydiving festival in Giza, Egypt, which runs until Sunday.

The festival motto this year is "Peace message from Egypt to the world". It aims to promote Egyptian tourism in general and sports tourism in particular.

More than 200 professional and world champion skydivers from 30 countries, including Brazil, Canada, Germany, New Zealand and Singapore, will have the opportunity to jump over the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, the Great Pyramid of Giza.

More than 1,000 jumps will be carried out during the festival. Each professional skydiver will have three jumps every day over the first four days. The drop zone will be at Khafre's Pyramid area.

Khafre Pyramid is the second-tallest and second-largest of the three pyramids of Giza. Its base length measures 215m and rises to a height of 136m.

The jumps will be made from C130 aircraft belonging to the Egyptian Air Force.

Skydivers will jump from an altitude of 4,572m. It is the maximum height possible without using oxygen devices.

Tandem skydiving (first-time or student skydivers harnessed to a certified instructor) will take place on the last two days.