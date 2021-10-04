Joy ride on a love boat

Six newly-wed couples all in the same boat - happy as larks, excited and very much in love - on Sept 20, 1981.

This "slowboat to tea" idea for couples at the Chinese Gardens in Jurong belonged to Jurong Environmental Engineering, a JTC subsidiary which had been devising interesting leisure schemes. The nuptial ride was the firm's way of generating publicity for dragonboat rides in the lake.

Buy the photograph at: bit.ly/3zCuzR4_wedding

Photonico is a website offering high-quality stock photos that celebrate Asian contemporary culture and heritage.

It is a platform that showcases the thousands of editorial and stock photos that our staff and contributing photographers shoot.

These photos can be purchased for personal and commercial use at an affordable price.

www.photonico.asia

Search/buy/use

1. SEARCH from a vast selection of curated Asian culture and heritage photos.

2. BUY photos of old and modern Singapore, travel, nature, food, daily life and more.

3. USE the photos on different platforms with our various licensing options.

Shoot/share/earn

1. SHOOT your own photos of Singapore and Asian street scenes, nature, daily life and travel. To contribute photos, get in touch with us at team@photonico.asia

2. SHARE them with us and be part of our community of photographers at Photonico.asia

3. EARN when your photos are sold with our 50 per cent revenue share programme.